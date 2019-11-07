Home

Ruth Lombard nee Walker was born on March 4th, 1931 and she was called to her heavenly home on November 4th, 2019. She was the daughter of late Marshall and Christell Walker. She was born in Homer, Louisiana. She shared her life with the late Eldor Lombard for 25 years. She was the caring mother to JoAnn Lombard and the loving grandmother to Terrence (Lauren) Lombard. She was the great grandmother to Joshua, Tristan, and Kennedy. She was loved and will be remembered by all the lives she touched.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
