Ruth Louie Kung, 92, of Lincolnwood, passed away on May 13, 2020; beloved wife of Eugene, who preceded her in death; loving mother of Linya Moy, Lila (Leigh) Oliver, and Allan (Jessica) Kung; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Kaori) Moy, Jonathan (Cynthia) Moy, Arlen Kung, Ilima (Kalister) Harmon and Daylen Kung; proud great-grand-mother of Taiyo Moy. Private service at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will occur on a future date when travel restrictions are lifted. Please contact Lila Oliver at lkoliver78@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society, or the Chinese American Museum of Chicago are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
