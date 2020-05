Ruth Louie Kung, 92, of Lincolnwood, passed away on May 13, 2020; beloved wife of Eugene, who preceded her in death; loving mother of Linya Moy, Lila (Leigh) Oliver, and Allan (Jessica) Kung; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Kaori) Moy, Jonathan (Cynthia) Moy, Arlen Kung, Ilima (Kalister) Harmon and Daylen Kung; proud great-grand-mother of Taiyo Moy. Private service at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will occur on a future date when travel restrictions are lifted. Please contact Lila Oliver at lkoliver78@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society , or the Chinese American Museum of Chicago are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.