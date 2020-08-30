Ruth M. Cortilet, 77, of Fox Lake, formerly of the South Shore Community in Chicago; loving mother to Michael Angelo Cortilet, Jr. and Maria Ann Martinez; cherished grandmother to Angelina Martinez and the late Kyle Cortilet; beloved sister to Sharon Wiess and to the late Robert Hinsley; dear friend to Kitty (Bill) Chandler, Bonnie (Dino) Selimos, Sandy (Jerry) Schwien, Jack(Josie) Buisseret and to many more. Ruth worked as an Account Manager for Equity Properties in Chicago before retiring in 2008. Visitation from 4 pm until 8 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect),1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL. Funeral Service to be held 10:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. A 12:00 pm Graveside Committal Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at wwwstjude.org
. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.