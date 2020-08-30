1/
Ruth M. Cortilet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth M. Cortilet, 77, of Fox Lake, formerly of the South Shore Community in Chicago; loving mother to Michael Angelo Cortilet, Jr. and Maria Ann Martinez; cherished grandmother to Angelina Martinez and the late Kyle Cortilet; beloved sister to Sharon Wiess and to the late Robert Hinsley; dear friend to Kitty (Bill) Chandler, Bonnie (Dino) Selimos, Sandy (Jerry) Schwien, Jack(Josie) Buisseret and to many more. Ruth worked as an Account Manager for Equity Properties in Chicago before retiring in 2008. Visitation from 4 pm until 8 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect),1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL. Funeral Service to be held 10:00 am, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. A 12:00 pm Graveside Committal Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at wwwstjude.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved