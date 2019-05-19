Ruth M. DeAre, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Wilbur DeAre. Amazing mother of David (Carolyn), Donald (Carol), Diana DeAre (Larry Long) and Dorothy North (Robert). Indulgent and fun grandmother to Justin DeAre, Lauren DeAre (Dan Pittz), Tiffany Main (Steve) and Brian North (Amy). Proud great grandmother of Tiernan and Juliana Pittz, Emily, Evelyn, and Elaina Main, and Owen and Natalie North.Ruth grew up in Arlington Heights, Illinois, the daughter of Viola (nee Wiese) and Herman Schwolow and sister of the late Robert Schwolow. She was the valedictorian of the class of 1940 at Arlington Heights Township High School. She married Wil, the love of her life, in 1942. After the war they settled in Palatine, Illinois later moving to Addison, Illinois. After Wil's passing in 2005 she moved to the Beacon Hill Lifespace Community in Lombard, Illinois where she died on May 15, 2019. Ruth loved gardening, reading mysteries, word puzzles, horse racing, and the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Most of all she loved her family. Her warmth, wit, spunk, and love will be missed by all who knew her. Please plant a flower or a tree in her memory. As Ruth wished, family will gather for a private memorial. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home. Info. 630-941-5860. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary