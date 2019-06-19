Ruth M. Hansen (nee Carlson), 98, of Swansea, IL, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mercy Rehabilitation Center in Swansea, IL. Ruth was born on Wednesday, July 21, 1920, in Sweden, the daughter of Pete and Judith (nee. Sevnson) Carlson. She was united in marriage to Rolland Hansen in Chicago.



Ruth worked for A.C. Nielson and was a long standing member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belleville, Illinois. Ruth was a master seamstress and found great joy in creating wedding dresses, curtains and clothing. Her love of travel took her not only throughout the United States but also on adventures through Australia, Panama Canal, Alaska and Hawaii. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Roberts, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Rolland Hansen. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. 3rd Street, St. Charles, IL. 60510. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 also at Moss-Norris Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois. Memorials donations in Ruth's name may be made to the at www.cancer.org/donate3. For additional information please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home at (630) 584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.



Hansen , Ruth M.



