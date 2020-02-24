|
|
Ruth M. Johnson (neé Grom) 95 formerly of Chicago, IL beloved wife of the late Oliver Johnson; loving mother of John (the late Kathleen) and James (the late Katherine); cherished grandmother of Emily Johnson, William (Julie) Stenzel, Ruth Rademaker, Stacy (Bryan) Roe, Joseph (Rose) Johnson, Victoria (Frank) Martin, and Jennifer (Brian) Gore; treasured great grandmother of 21; fond sister of the late Howard, Frances, William, Edna, Glory, Kenny, Marian, and Joseph, and dear aunt to many. Funeral 1:00 PM Thursday February 27, 2020 at STRANG FUNERAL HOME 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment private. Donations to the Anti-Cruelty Society INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020