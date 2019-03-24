(nee Grueb) was born in 1924. She graduated from First Lutheran Grade School and Blue Island Community High School. After graduating from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio she spent a year as a secretary at Marshall Field's Co. in the Loop. The next two and one half years she taught business subjects at what was then Luther Institute near the Chicago Stadium. She then completed her Master's Degree at Colorado State College of Education in Greenley, Colorado and accepted a one year position in teaching business at Monmouth College. The next 30 years she enjoyed her position as a business education teacher at Reavis High School in Burbank, Illinois where she and James met. They were happily married for almost 47 years; Jim passed away in 2008. Ruth is survived by her cousin Melrose Saller, Jim's sister, brother and many nieces and nephews. Family & Friends will gather Thursday, March 28th, Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Road, Palos Heights. Interment at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Alsip was private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights, IL. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary