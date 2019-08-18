|
Ruth M. Schwechter, nee Saltman, age 100; beloved wife of the late Arnold; loving mother of Ronald (the late Wendy) Schwechter and the late Loren (Ruth) Schwechter; devoted grandmother of Brian (Sarah) Schwechter, Brandy (Mark) Deshur, Darren Schwechter, and Jason Schwechter; and great grandmother of Zach Deshur, Lindsey Deshur, Dylan Schwechter, Hudson Schwechter, and Cole Schwechter. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, 847-835-0724, www.nsci.org; or to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, 312-372-8510, www.fidf.org. Service, interment, and shiva have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019