Ruth M. Smith (nee Herrmann) age 90 of Des Plaines, IL and Grand Beach, MI passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of John R. Smith, Sr. for 63 years. Loving mother of Mary Kate (Mark) Bertane, John R. Jr. (Mary), James (Karin), Robert (Christine), and the late Ann. Cherished grandmother of 15 and proud great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Rita (the late Patrick Greenhill) Herrmann, and the late William (Marian) Herrmann. Ruth was a 1951 graduate of Purdue University's College of Pharmacy. Visitation will be private and the funeral Mass will be at 10 am Saturday, Oct. 24 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Wheaton, IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses appreciated. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com





