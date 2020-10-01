Loving wife of the late Raymond Tarallo; beloved mother of John (Rosie) Tarallo, Raymond (Karen) Tarallo Jr., Phillip (Tammy) Tarallo and Donna Tarallo; cherished grandmother of Andrea, Emily, Brandon, R.J., Steven, Ryan and Arianna; fond sister of Chuck (the late Sandy) McFarland, Edward (Pat) McFarland, Arlene (the late Ray) Luciani and Paul (Diane) McFarland.
Resting at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 Hassell Road (Northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169 where visitation will be held Saturday, October 3rd from 11:00 A.M. till time of service at 3:00 P.M. For information 847-752-6444.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.