Ruth Marcus
Ruth Marcus nee Mikell, age 88. Beloved wife of Dr. David H. Marcus. Devoted mother of Dr. Martin (Debbie) Marcus, Ellen (Roy) Bernstein, Sharon (Dan) Katz and Dr. Michael Marcus. Loving bubbe of Sydney ( Ryan) Bloom, Sarah (Baruch) Schein, Molly (Yitzy) Kramer, Abigail Marcus, Isaac (Yael) Bernstein, Alyssa Marcus, Hannah Katz, Lily Katz and the late Samuel Bernstein. Proud great grandmother of Sammy, Baruch, Sammy and Leba. Cherished sister of June Alter and the late Annette Mikell. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sam Bernstein z'l Music Program at Ida Crown Jewish Academy, 8233 Central Park, Skokie, IL 60076, www.icja.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
