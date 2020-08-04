Ruth Marcus nee Mikell, age 88. Beloved wife of Dr. David H. Marcus. Devoted mother of Dr. Martin (Debbie) Marcus, Ellen (Roy) Bernstein, Sharon (Dan) Katz and Dr. Michael Marcus. Loving bubbe of Sydney ( Ryan) Bloom, Sarah (Baruch) Schein, Molly (Yitzy) Kramer, Abigail Marcus, Isaac (Yael) Bernstein, Alyssa Marcus, Hannah Katz, Lily Katz and the late Samuel Bernstein. Proud great grandmother of Sammy, Baruch, Sammy and Leba. Cherished sister of June Alter and the late Annette Mikell. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sam Bernstein z'l Music Program at Ida Crown Jewish Academy, 8233 Central Park, Skokie, IL 60076, www.icja.org
