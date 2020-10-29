1/
Ruth Margaret LaGrippe
Ruth Margaret LaGrippe(nee Youngberg), 87, formerly of Rolling Meadows, passed away Monday, October 26. An avid golfer and tennis player, Ruth enjoyed traveling and being with her family and friends. Loving wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of John and Susan LaGrippe; dear grandmother of Gina and Jason LaGrippe; proud great grandmother of Sophia; fond sister of Elaine Kubinski, the late Gerald Youngberg, the late Audrey Smithers, the late Lois Juliano, the late Dorothy Heilig, and the late Shirley Youngberg. Funeral services private with private interment at Memory Gardens. Info (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Ruth was one of the kindest and nicest people that I’ve met at Immanuel Lutheran Palatine. God’s peace and comfort to the family.
Tom Hensley
Friend
October 28, 2020
Ruth and I were in Bible Study together and worked on a couple of church committees in the past. She was a loving person and shared and lived her faith in God touching many peoples lives. I'm sure God welcomed her warmly.
Shelia Berlin
Acquaintance
