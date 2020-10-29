Ruth Margaret LaGrippe(nee Youngberg), 87, formerly of Rolling Meadows, passed away Monday, October 26. An avid golfer and tennis player, Ruth enjoyed traveling and being with her family and friends. Loving wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of John and Susan LaGrippe; dear grandmother of Gina and Jason LaGrippe; proud great grandmother of Sophia; fond sister of Elaine Kubinski, the late Gerald Youngberg, the late Audrey Smithers, the late Lois Juliano, the late Dorothy Heilig, and the late Shirley Youngberg. Funeral services private with private interment at Memory Gardens. Info (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com