Ruth Marie Coyle nee Morrissey age 89 of Winnetka. Beloved wife of the late Edward B. Coyle Sr.; loving mother of Colleen (Rich) Danstrom, Kathy (Roger) Blackshaw, Edward (Kathy) Coyle, Maureen (Bob) Williams, Sean (Laura) Coyle, Meg Coyle (Jim Irsay), Kevin (Gail) Coyle and Patrick (Amy) Coyle. Proud Grandmother of 30 and great grandmother of 28. Funeral Mass Friday, October 30, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church. Due to the Pandemic the Funeral Mass will be private. Livestreaming is available by visiting our website www.donnellanfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. Info: 847-675-1990.