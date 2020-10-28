1/1
Ruth Marie Coyle
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Marie Coyle nee Morrissey age 89 of Winnetka. Beloved wife of the late Edward B. Coyle Sr.; loving mother of Colleen (Rich) Danstrom, Kathy (Roger) Blackshaw, Edward (Kathy) Coyle, Maureen (Bob) Williams, Sean (Laura) Coyle, Meg Coyle (Jim Irsay), Kevin (Gail) Coyle and Patrick (Amy) Coyle. Proud Grandmother of 30 and great grandmother of 28. Funeral Mass Friday, October 30, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church. Due to the Pandemic the Funeral Mass will be private. Livestreaming is available by visiting our website www.donnellanfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60606. Info: 847-675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
PRIVATE -- Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church -- Livestreaming is available by visiting our website www.donnellanfuneral.com .
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved