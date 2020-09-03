Ruth Marie (née Robinson) Hanna, 102, a resident of Wilmette, and formerly of Glenview, passed away August 26, 2020 at 12:30 a.m. surrounded by family.



Born December 16, 1917, in Rock Island, Illinois, she was the daughter of Walter and Estella Robinson. She married John Perry Hanna III, a Navy Ensign from Geneseo, IL, on October 31, 1942, in Rock Island. Married for 62 years, they had three children: Jacqueline Ruth (Scott) Harrington, of Molino, FL; Joy Elizabeth (the late William) Beck, of Boulder, CO; and John Perry IV, of Geneseo, IL.



Mrs. Hanna received her Bachelor's degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, with majors in speech and psychology. She earned a Master's degree in theatre and interpretation from Northwestern University in Evanston, and was on the speech faculties of Augustana College and St. Mary's College of Notre Dame.



As a Navy wife, she joined her husband at his various home ports during World War II and the Korean War. While stationed in Charleston, SC, she performed in stage productions at the Dock Street Theatre and with the Footlight Players. For 28 years, she was a well-known book reviewer, giving presentations throughout the Chicago area.



She served as P.T.A. president for Howard Junior High School in Wilmette; local chairman of Christian Women United; as president of the University Guild (Northwestern University); and as program chairman for the American Association of University Women. She was a Girl Scout leader, public speaker, a member of North Shore Associates and a 60-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter EX in Evanston.



Mrs. Hanna had a passionate love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and served her church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Wilmette, as trustee, lay leader and Sunday school teacher and president of United Methodist Women and as a member of Ruth Circle. Her favorite Bible verse, and one she lived by, was Psalm 19:14 - "Let the words of my mouth and meditations of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength and my redeemer."



Most important of all - she was deeply loved by family and friends.



In addition to her children, Mrs. Hanna is survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Hanna was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John; a brother, William Robinson; three brothers-in-law: Clayton Hoskins, Kenneth Huibregtse and Philip Hanna; two sisters-in-law, Jean Hanna and Virginia Robinson; and a son-in-law, William Beck. In addition to her children, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Margaret Hoskins and Elizabeth Huibregtse; seven grandchildren: Jeffrey (Sterling) Harrington, of Waverly, AL; Gregory (Amy) Harrington, of Nashville, TN; Patricia (Greg) Simmons, of West End, NC; Deanna (Simon) Hardy, of Cantonment, FL; W. Christopher (Julia) Beck, of Chicago; and Matthew and Jonathan Beck, of Boulder, CO. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Madeline Outlaw of Livingston, AL, and Camden Harrington of Auburn, AL; Gregory and Brandent Simmons, of West End, NC; Kathryn (Kate) Harrington of Nashville, TN; Jacqueline Hardy, of Cantonment, FL; and William and Annie Beck of Chicago; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



A family graveside service will be held at the burial location in Geneseo, Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store