Ruth Marie Purcell
1928 - 2020
Ruth Marie Purcell (nee Muska), beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Michael (Connie), Kathy (Roger) Turnquist, Nancy, Mark (Annette), the late Joan Coffey, daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (nee Semradek) Muska, sister of Nancy (Ray) McKelvey, mother- in- law of Jerry Coffey, grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 5 with one on the way, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service pending. Donations to Northern IL Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Ct., Geneva, IL 60134-3587 or www.solvhungertoday.org. For full obituary visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
November 14, 2020
Mark and family -
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Jean, Steven, Mackenzie & Ryan Childs
Friend
November 14, 2020
It was lovely to read about you mom, Nancy.
Georgia Hunter
Friend
