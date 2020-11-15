Ruth Marie Purcell (nee Muska), beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Michael (Connie), Kathy (Roger) Turnquist, Nancy, Mark (Annette), the late Joan Coffey, daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (nee Semradek) Muska, sister of Nancy (Ray) McKelvey, mother- in- law of Jerry Coffey, grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 5 with one on the way, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service pending. Donations to Northern IL Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Ct., Geneva, IL 60134-3587 or www.solvhungertoday.org
. For full obituary visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
.