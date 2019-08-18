|
Ruth Rohde (nee Littwin), aged 89, born in Chicago, passed away August 14, 2019.
A woman of deep faith, active in her church, church pianist and lover of music, and deeply devoted to her family. Gracious, giving, quick to think the best, and never holding a grudge.
Passed while listening to hymns sung to her by her family.
Will be missed by Harry, her loving husband of 67 years, her four children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and other friends and family who were privileged to know her.
Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial August 31 at 11am at Western Springs Baptist Church, Western Springs, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019