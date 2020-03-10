Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500

RUTH MARIE STRAZZABOSCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH MARIE STRAZZABOSCO Obituary
Ruth Marie Strazzabosco, 85, of Oak Park. Beloved wife of the late Sergio "Joe." Loving mother of Janice (Stephen) Hemauer and John (Lori) Strazzabosco. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Adam and Christopher Hemauer, Christine and Stephanie Strazzabosco. Dear great-grandmother of 5. Fond sister of Arthur, Keith (Vivian) Shaver, Janice (Virgil) Hoyer, Kenneth (Lee) Shaver, and the late Eugene (late Joanne), Dorothy, and Joyce (late Melvin). Dear aunt of many. Visitation 10am to 1pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation appreciated. Ruth was a Registered Nurse for 47 years at West Suburban Hospital, Oak Park. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -