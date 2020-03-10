|
|
Ruth Marie Strazzabosco, 85, of Oak Park. Beloved wife of the late Sergio "Joe." Loving mother of Janice (Stephen) Hemauer and John (Lori) Strazzabosco. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Adam and Christopher Hemauer, Christine and Stephanie Strazzabosco. Dear great-grandmother of 5. Fond sister of Arthur, Keith (Vivian) Shaver, Janice (Virgil) Hoyer, Kenneth (Lee) Shaver, and the late Eugene (late Joanne), Dorothy, and Joyce (late Melvin). Dear aunt of many. Visitation 10am to 1pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation appreciated. Ruth was a Registered Nurse for 47 years at West Suburban Hospital, Oak Park. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020