Ruth Marilyn Harker, nee Klewer, 85, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 in Arlington Heights, IL with her daughter and son in law by her side. She faced death the same way she faced life, with faith, confidence and trust in God's goodness and grace.Ruth was born February 5, 1935 in Chicago to Raymond and Bretha (Opdahl) Klewer. She loved her Minnesota roots, but Chicago was her home. She married George D. Harker in Chicago on May 28,1955. She worked as the Administrative Assistant to George D. Harker and Associates land surveying company for many years while raising her family.She is survived by her beloved husband George, of 65 years and her three children, Don (Carol), David (Peggy), Darlene (Jamie) Miller. Ruth was a proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren, Daniel, Kristen, Matthew, Timothy, Mark, Effie, George, Andrew (Amanda), Julianne (Sohail), Peter (Mikayla) and Caroline. Ruth is also survived by her loving sister Lois (David) Nickerson and nephews and nieces Paul Brenner, Matthew Brenner, Patricia Harker Brown, Susan Harker Spitz, Jerry Harker, Kim Harker Behrens and Jennifer Harker Schuer.Ruth loved making connections with family. She enjoyed preparing big meals for large family gatherings, gardening in Park Ridge and Door County, picking cherries and baking pies. Ruth loved music, singing in choirs and playing the piano. As a teenager, she was on the Ted Mack Amateur Radio show as a contestant and a winner to the family.Ruth graduated from Schurz High School, DePaul University with a Bachelors degree and Concordia University in River Forest with a Masters Degree in counseling. We were all so proud of her when she graduated from college at 62 and graduate school at 65! It was an important accomplishment for her. She was an active member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Park Ridge from 1965 until 2015 when she had a stroke which impaired her walking and communication. Some of her joys were the Women's Bible Study she led for many years and being a Stephen Minister at St. Andrews. As her children were growing she was the first woman on the Board of Education at St. Andrews Lutheran School and involved in fundraising events at the school. Despite her disability, Ruth shared her courage, grace and faith with her family in whatever small ways she was able to. She continued to value her independence. Ruth and her husband have shared their last 5 years together at the Lutheran Home.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Ruth Harker to St. Andrews Lutheran School in Park Ridge, IL.