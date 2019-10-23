Home

Ruth Mary Naudzius

Ruth Mary Naudzius Obituary
A resident of Park Ridge since 1960, died Wednesday October 16, 2019 at age 90. She is survived by her loving daughter Laura Miller (Brian) and son Lonn Naudzius (Colleen Moriarty) and grand children Robert Miller, Luke and Eleanor Naudzius and sister Margaret Smith. Ruth graduated with High Honors from The University of Illinois earning a Masters Degree in Education. She was a Home Economics Teacher at Lincoln Jr. High for 25 years and was a Color Consultant for Color 1 for 10 years. She was a loving wife and mother, and a devoted teacher who believed in the advancement of all people through education. Services will be held at Park Ridge Community Church, November 2 at 10 AM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
