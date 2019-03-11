|
Ruth Mendelson Fishman, nee Rosenthal, age 96, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late William Mendelson and the late Aleck Fishman; loving mother of Donna (David) Rubin and Mark (Nicki) Mendelson; adored Grandma of Lynn Rubin, Wendy (Josh) Connell, Jami Schmidt, William, Max, and Sam Mendelson; proud Great-Grandma of Emily, Zack, Chloe, Juliette, and Violet; devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Gertrude Rosenthal; cherished sister of the late Frank Rosenthal; treasured friend to many. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to C.U.R.E.D. (Campaign Urging Research for Eosinophilic Disease), P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 www.curedfoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019