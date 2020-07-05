Ruth Mildred Wirth, nee Olson, age 85, longtime resident of Glenview and formerly of Portage Park, at rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Calvin for sixty-seven years; loving mother of Kristin Wirth and John Wirth; cherished sister of David (Sandra) Olson; loving daughter of the late John and Dorothy Olson; and caring friend of many. Graduate of Carl Schurz High School in Chicago. Long-time student of The Old Town School of Folk Music and active member of Chicago's Swedish community.
"T'was Grace that brought us safe thus far. And Grace will lead us home"
Tributes to Ruth can be directed to the Old Town School of Folk Music. (https://www.oldtownschool.org/support/donors/tribute/
)