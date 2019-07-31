|
|
Ruth Mistretta, 89 years of age, at rest July 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Honorable Angelo D. Mistretta. Dear mother of Mark (Diane) and Scott Mistretta. Grandmother of Matthew and Jason Mistretta. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services are Friday, August 2, 2019, 10:00 am at the Christ Church of Oak Brook. Interment at Bronswood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, August 1st at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019