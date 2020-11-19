Ruth Pauly, 85, of Tinley Park, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 17th. Beloved wife of James Pauly; Loving mother of James Pauly III, Sue (Jeff) Cozzens, Dennis Pauly, Linda DeYoung and Barbara (Alan) Porter; Cherished grandmother of Jim, Lauren, Brett, Jasmine, Colleen, Evan, James IV, James, Jordan and Taylor; Great-grandmother of Warren; Dear sister of Joan (Bernard) Kelly, the late Terese (late Jack) O'Keefe, John (late Marlene) Quinn, Josephine (late Jack) Schuler and Chuck Quinn; Fond sister-in-law of Patt Quinn and Louis (Dorothy) Pauly; and her devoted pet, Rusty. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 PM at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Funeral Friday, 11:15 AM chapel prayers to St. George Church, 12 Noon Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Info. (708) 614-9900