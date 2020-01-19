Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Ruth R. Roche Obituary
(nee Linz) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Roche. Loving mother of Susanne (Carl) Sonik, Madelene Grimm, Kenneth (Judy), Diana Roche, and Robert (Charlotte). Proud grandma of 11. Adored great-grandma of 9. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 8 p.m. with a Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, donations can be made to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
