(nee Linz) Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Roche. Loving mother of Susanne (Carl) Sonik, Madelene Grimm, Kenneth (Judy), Diana Roche, and Robert (Charlotte). Proud grandma of 11. Adored great-grandma of 9. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 8 p.m. with a Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, donations can be made to , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020