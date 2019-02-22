Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ruth R. Zaglifa (nee Kieffer), beloved wife of 72 years to the late Nicholas W. Zaglifa; loving mother of Christopher (Mary Kay) Zaglifa, Kathleen Domina, Nikki (Daniel) Phillips, Michael Zaglifa and Kimberly (David) Gillio; devoted grandmother of Nicholas (Becky) Zaglifa, Sarah (Nathan) Rumsey) Zaglifa, Kara (Jami) Casavan, Kourtney (Bradley) Bedoe, Kristi (Matthew) Waddell, Todd (Cory) Phillips, Taylor (Joseph) Genuardi, Alexandra Phillips, Jordan (Clarence) Shoot, Paige and Connor Jurak, Hailey, Hunter and Landon Gillio; cherished great grandmother of Lauren, Collin and Kathryn Zaglifa, Owen, Maya and Grace Rumsey, Kaitlin and the late Cooper Casavan, Logan, Payton and Becker Bedoe, Jack, Quinn and Grace Waddell, Jackson, Cole, Tate and Harrison Phillips, Beckett and Harper Genuardi. Visitation Sunday 1-6 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park IL, 60487 to St. Alexander Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation www.umdf.org. in memory of Cooper Casavan preferred Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
