Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Ruth Ratowitz (75) a longtime resident of Flossmoor died Saturday the 4th of May after a prolonged illness. Born in 1944 in San Antonio, Texas to Dr. Leonard and Doris Becker, Ruth was raised in the Los Angeles, California neighborhood of Los Feliz. She began her work life as a dental hygienist in her father's dental practice. In 1984, Ruth graduated with honors from the Culinary Arts program at Joliet Junior College and later majored in Art History at Governors State University. She was an active member of the Chicago Culinary Guild, studied at the Culinary Institute of America, apprenticed with a bakery outside Versailles, and Placed at the 1984 National Restaurant Show in Chicago. Ruth applied her education to her career as a teacher, pastry chef, caterer and restaurant owner. Ruth loved travel, art, music, good food and spending time with her friends and family. She was an avid reader and volunteered her time to several organizations including The Cancer Support Center in Homewood. Ruth is survived by her husband Ernest, her children Julie, David and Miriam and her grandchildren Belah, Frances and Meyer.The generosity of memorial gifts may be directed to any of the following: The Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Rd, Homewood, IL 60430, Congregation Shir Tikvah, 1424 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430 or Planned Parenthood-Flossmoor Health Center, 19831 Governors Hwy, Flossmoor, IL 60422. Service Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00am at Shir Tikvah,1424 West 183rd St, Homewood. Interment will be in Los Angeles, California. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
