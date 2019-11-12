Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Ruth S. Abrams nee Silverman, 86, beloved wife of the late Leonard for 33 years; loving mother of Keith (Angelica) Abrams, Robin (George) Greenberg and the late Bruce Abrams; cherished Nana of Nicole (Paul) Fraser, Eric (Michelle) Abrams, Alex (Nicole) Eichinger, Heidi Eichinger, Nicholas Greenberg, Alexandra Greenberg, Lindsay Abrams and Alec Abrams; dear sister of Renee Silverman; further survived by her many dear and loving friends. Chapel service, Wednesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
