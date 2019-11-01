|
Ruth Herzog (nee Schorsch), 99; of Prague Czech Republic and Chicago area; passed away peacefully at home in Northbrook, October 28, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husband of almost 55 years, Robert Emanuel Herzog. Devoted mother of Martha Herzog (Darrell Farley), Lauren Herzog Schwartz (Rick Schwartz), and Roger Herzog (Kathryn Madden); proud grandmother of Georgia Farley and Madelyn and Norah Herzog. Daughter of the late Jiri and Marta Schorsch. Memorial service, Sunday, November 3, 2pm, North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to: www.hias.org or www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019