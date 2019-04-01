Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Ruth S. Lewis

Ruth S. Lewis Obituary
Ruth S. Lewis, nee Sampson, 93. Devoted mother of Barry M. and the late Steven Lewis; cherished grandmother of Rachel (Christopher) Besler and Seth Lewis; loving sister of Donna (late Burton) Terry and the late David Sampson; caring former spouse of the late Melvin B. Lewis; will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ruth was a very driven woman, earning two Master's Degrees in Psychology and Art Therapy. She worked for the Illinois Deparment of Mental Health for a number of years. A funeral service will be held Tues, April 2, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lyric Opera of Chicago, www.lyricopera.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
