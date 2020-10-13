Ruth Samler, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Samler. Loving mother of Steve Samler and the late Marc Samler. Grandmother of Dr. Leah Samler, Eli Samler, and Jesse Samler. Sister of the late Ethel, Rose, Bernice and Sol. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or National Kidney Foundation
of Illinois, www.nkfi.org
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com