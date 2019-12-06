|
Ruth A. Strauss, age 93, devoted wife of the late Walter; loved sister of James Craig; loving mother of Craig (Tana) and the late Gael Lucas; devoted grandmother of Paul(Julie), Sarah(Damien), Matthew, Mark, Diana(Eero), and Carolyn; fond great-grandmother of Hannah, Simeon, Benjamin, Asher, Judah, Joshua, Madeline, Annika, and Karsten. Visitation Saturday, December 7, at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. at the St. Paul Episcopal Parish of Riverside, 60 Akenside Rd., Riverside, IL. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019