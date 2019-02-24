|
Ruth Taylor, age 90, formerly of Hinsdale, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. She was born March 22, 1928 in Bruchsal, Germany to her loving late parents, Albert and Frieda. Cherished wife of the late Cecil F. Taylor, wedded on November 29, 1952. Beloved mother of David (Barb) Taylor of Naperville and Douglas (Shauna) Taylor of Woodridge. Adored grandma of Joseph Baker and Christopher Taylor. Fond sister of the late Werner. Aunt of the late Donna. Ruth was a graduate of Lindblom High School and received her bachelor's degree in special education from DePaul University. Ruth spent her teaching career at Ray Graham Association and day care at Union Church Day Care. She was a long time member of Burr Ridge United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Memorial Visitation: Sunday, March 3rd 2:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For condolences information please call 630-355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019