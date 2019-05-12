Ruth Teninga Anderson, 100, passed away on April 20, 2019 at King Bruwaert House in Burr Ridge, IL. Ruth was born on August 24, 1918 in the Roseland area of Chicago. She attended the University of Chicago Lab School, Fenger High School, and then Wells College in Aurora, NY. Ruth received her bachelor's degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL., in 1940. After graduation Ruth worked at Montgomery Ward as a copy writer for the mail order catalog. Her sister had introduced Ruth to her friend's brother, Roger Anderson, and the relationship flourished. Ruth and Roger were married in 1941 and spent time in Springfield, MA, Cambridge, MA, and Boulder, CO. After the war, Ruth and Roger moved back to Roseland, where their family grew to three children. Their next move took them to Hinsdale, where Ruth was engaged as the skillful interior designer for the model houses in Roger's new development. During her 60 years in Hinsdale, Ruth became involved in a multitude of rewarding pursuits. Among her interests were The Union Church of Hinsdale; the Bethlehem Center Settlement House on Chicago's Lower West Side; the University of Chicago Great Books Program; the Fortnightly of Chicago; and the Hinsdale Historical Society. A favorite was the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, where Ruth took many roles, including her active tenure as the President of the Woman's Board. A fine golfer, Ruth was twice women's golf champion at the Hinsdale Golf Club. In later years Ruth enjoyed having gatherings at her house. Her life-long calm demeanor belied a powerful inner strength and a keen, inquisitive mind, both of which kept her alert and involved as her physical abilities diminished in her late 90's. Ruth remained enthusiastic to the end about Scrabble, crossword puzzles, oil painting, her family, and the Chicago Cubs. Hers was a full and joyful life. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Roger, and she is survived by her three children, Leigh Anderson Rappole and Clint, Geoff Anderson and partner, Dennis Monteverde, and Ross Anderson; by three grandchildren, Micky Rappole and Cynthia, Krissy Rappole Green, and Britta Rappole Traudt and Bart; by six great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Eric Rappole, Jordan and Evan Green, Brenna and Bryson Traudt; by a sister, Loraine Teninga Plasman, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Neumann Teninga; and by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Ruth Teninga Anderson will be held at Union Church of Hinsdale on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra or the Union Church of Hinsdale. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary