Ruth Ann Trousil nee Pitelka, age 81, of Oakbrook Terrace. Beloved wife of 58 years to Thomas F. Trousil, loving mother of Thomas S. Trousil; loving sister of Judy Sick; fond aunt of Jon Sick, Mindy Munger and Jena Hamel. Ruth graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a degree in Home Economics with a minor in Journalism. After completing her degree, she went to work at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry in the public relations department. In 1962, Ruth moved with her husband to Beaver, Pennsylvania and a year later to Youngstown, Ohio where she worked for the Camp Fire Girls as a district director and radio station WKBN as a spot announcement writer. In 1967, she returned to Chicago and began classes in social work at George Williams University. She graduated with a Masters degree in 1974, and worked many years as the director of Hinsdale Community Service. After retiring, Ruth volunteered for several social service organizations, including St. Thomas Hospice, CASA, Southwest Suburban Center for Aging and the Illinois State Educational Surrogate Parent. Your smile will be greatly missed. Services and interment will be private. For more information please contact Knollcrest Funeral Home at 630-932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020