Ruth Ursula Schack, nee Hirschfelder, age 89, passed away on November 20th, 2020 after a brave battle with kidney disease. She was born on December 1st, 1930 in Munich, Germany to Victor and Irene Hirschfelder. She fled Nazi Germany with her parents in 1939 and settled in Chicago where other family had settled. Her father began a family business with his brother and brother-in-law, Rico Industries, which continues as a family business to this day. It was through Rico that Ruth met the love of her life, the late Erich Schack, also a Holocaust survivor. Married for 49 years, they shared a love of family, friends, travel and each other's company. They especially enjoyed time spent at their home on Forest Lake in Northern Wisconsin. She courageously faced many challenges and difficulties in her life, including the loss of her beloved daughter Debbie at the age of 19 after her long battle with brain cancer. For the past two and a half years, Ruth endured lengthy dialysis treatments three times weekly, to continue to spend as much time with family as possible. Devoted and loving mother of Cary (Pam), Bernie, Vicki (Brad) Morgan, and the late Debbie; adored grandma and Oma of Daniel (Mara), Jennifer, Ken (Betsy), and Ari (Marshall) Schack, Dana, Jill, Traci, and Scott Morgan; cherished great grandmother of Evan, Sophie, Sydney, Emma, Jonah, Aliza, Cody, and Marley. Due to the current health situation, services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House (rmhc.org
) or National Alliance on Mental Health (nami.org
).