Ruth V. Madden, nee Moisan, of Willowbrook, IL passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Ruth was the beloved wife of 53 years of the late Jerome Madden; loving mother of Kathryn Madden, r.c., Dan (Julie) Madden, Maureen (Chris) Carr, Patricia (Neil) Rogers, Mary Fran (Tom) Farrell, Tom (Vicki) Madden, Colette (Keith) DeWolf and Tessie (Barry) Mokate; proud grandmother of Erin (Paulie) Gangichiodo and Kelly (Jake) Isley, Colleen (Dan) Duneske, Christopher (Shelby), Kathleen (Jared) Marcell, Paddy (Kelly) and Maura Carr, Therese (Ben) Edmiston, Elizabeth (Sean) Sartell, Michelle (Roy) Connors, Mary (fiancé John), Clare (Josh) Goodman and Margaret Rogers, Maureen (fiancé Mike), Mary Kate (Iggy) Blanco, Bridget (Scott) Farnan and Patrick O'Connell, Connor and Daniel Madden, Nick (Erika), Danny (Sara), Brian and Sarah DeWolf, Molly, Nora, Annie and Meghan Mokate; proud great-grandmother of Tommy and Annie Duneske, Margot and Grace Marcell, Kyleigh and Oliver Edmiston, Kian and Rory Sartell, Timothy and Michael Connors, Cecilia Goodman, Killian, Nora, and Grace Blanco, Kiera DeWolf, and the late Champe Marcell and special babies that Ruth will be able to meet in heaven; fond sister of the late William (Florence) Moisan; fond sister-in-law to the late Sr. Michael Mary, O.P., the late Joseph (Josephine) Madden, the late Sr. Colette Madden, O.P., the late Patricia (Patrick) O'Donnell, and the late Sr. Bernadette, R.S.M.; devoted aunt, friend and inspiration to many. Ruth was the true matriarch of the Madden family and shared her beauty, faith, love and happiness with all. Due to current circumstances, private (immediate family only) services for Visitation on Sunday, April 5, 2020 and Funeral on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Chicago IL. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date once public gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities or to Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020