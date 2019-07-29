|
|
Ruth V. Walter, 70, of Poplar Grove, IL, formerly of Aurora, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. She was born August 9, 1948 in Mellen, WI.
She is survived by her five children David Walter, Jr., Sherry (Tom) Abraham, Camie Walter, Paul (Kristina) Walter, and Jennifer (Matthew) Riggins; seven grandchildren Nicole (Nicholas) Aulbert, Michael Abraham, Rachel Abraham, Raelynn Walter, Austin Walter, Lucas Riggins, and Owen Riggins; seven brothers and sisters Judy (Joe) Rinozzi, Paul "Butch" (Wanda) Raboine, Ruby (Mike) Fanning, Rosemary (Larry) Thompson, Barabara Thomas, June (Jim) O'Neal, Vicky Hooper; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Walter, Sr. and her parents Olga and Clement Raboine.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com for more information and where you may see updated funeral arrangements for Ruth. A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Beacon News.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019