Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruth W. Pilgrim


1928 - 2019
Ruth W. Pilgrim Obituary
Ruth W. Pilgrim, age 91, born October 9, 1928 in Westfield, MA and at rest October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Earl N. Pilgrim for 69 years. Loving mother of Betsy (Gregory) Szymski and Amy (James) Cammisano. Devoted grandmother of Matthew (Brooke) Sekera, Molly (Matthew) Seago, Amanda Szymski, Emily Szymski, Lauren Cammisano and Megan Cammisano. Great-grandmother of Bridget, Benjamin, Addison and Charlie. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith Wallis and her brother William (late Rita) Wallis. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the () or the Hinsdale United Methodist Church (hinsdaleumc.com) would be appreciated. Visitation Tuesday October 22nd from 10 am until time of Memorial Service 11:00 am at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Private family interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
