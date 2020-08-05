Heaven's orchestra just gained its newest violinist. Ruth (Tengwall) Wall, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday July 27th in the presence of two of her loving sons at Symphony of Hannover Park. Ruth was widely known as a trailblazer, free spirit, world traveler, child prodigy violinist and symphony musician, and as an educator. She was born March 15, 1930 as the only child of Florence and Robert Tengwall of Chicago, Ruth raised three sons, James, John, and Thomas, at a time where being a single parent was less acceptable than it was today. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Visitation and a celebration of life will be at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines on Friday August 7th.. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
or call 847-824-5155.