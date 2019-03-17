|
|
Ruth Williams, nee Beress, 92, of Park Ridge, formerly of Lincolnwood, March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Merle (Lester) Andel and the late Ira J. Williams. Devoted Bubby of Marty (Jenni) Andel and Lori (Joey) Jordan. Great Bubby of Bentley, Makayla, and Oliver. Daughter of the late Lillian and Henry Beress. Fond sister in law of Adair Williams and Goldie Beress. Aunt and Great Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Monday, March 18, 2019, 12:00 pm noon at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Interment Westlawn Cemetery. Info: 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019