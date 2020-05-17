Ruth Zimbler nee Fishman, beloved wife of the late Albert Zimbler. Loving mother of Phyllis (Mitchell) Miller, Jay (Idyth) Zimbler, Debra (Alan) Landay, and Edward (Lola) Zimbler. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Due to public health concerns, the service and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Congregation Kneseth Israel (Elgin, IL), Hadassah, Jewish United Fund of Chicago or your preferred charity. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, www.MitzvahFunerals.com or 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824)
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.