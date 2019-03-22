|
|
Ruzica Ristanovic, 76, loving wife to Mladen Ristanovic of 42 years; beloved mother to Angelina (Philip) Russo, and Sava Ristanovic with his partner, Sam Rosen; caring grandmother to Peter Sean (Bakino Sunce), Claudia (Bakis' Ninja) and Farrah who brought her so much joy with her antics; dearest sister to Vojislav Kovacevic. Visitation, Sunday, March 24th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sveta Gora, Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski Road in Chicago. Pomen (Wake Service) 4 p.m. at chapel. Opelo (Serbian Orthodox Funeral Service) Monday, March 25th 11:00 a.m. at St. Sava Monastery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. Interment St. Sava Cemetery. Dr. Ristanovic, a well-respected neurologist, associate professor at the universities of Chicago, Rush and Northwestern, and Director at the Evanston Hospital Sleep Disorders Center had great reverence for Indigenous Americans and great remorse for their treatment. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lakota People's Law Project (www.lakotalaw.org/our-actions/lplp-donate) For more information, please contact Sveta Gora Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, phone 773-588-2200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019