|
|
Ryan David Kindle,35,died 11/6/19. Survived by father Glen Kindle, children Bryce David and Cameron Ivy, sister Rebecca (Mitch) Mancione, nieces Amelia and Maisie Mancione, grandmother Dolores Kindle, many aunts, uncles, cousins, mother of his son, Melissa Gasero, and mother of his daughter, Melanie Kindle. Predeceased by mother Donna Kindle, grandfathers Frank Kindle and David Wilson, and grandmother LaVerne Wilson. Family will receive guests from 1-3pm Sat 11/16/19 at Biagio, 4242 N. Central Ave, Chicago, IL 60634. More info at https://www.facebook.com/803800095/posts/10162662851060096?d=n&sfns=mo
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019