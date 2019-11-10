Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Kindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan David Kindle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan David Kindle Obituary
Ryan David Kindle,35,died 11/6/19. Survived by father Glen Kindle, children Bryce David and Cameron Ivy, sister Rebecca (Mitch) Mancione, nieces Amelia and Maisie Mancione, grandmother Dolores Kindle, many aunts, uncles, cousins, mother of his son, Melissa Gasero, and mother of his daughter, Melanie Kindle. Predeceased by mother Donna Kindle, grandfathers Frank Kindle and David Wilson, and grandmother LaVerne Wilson. Family will receive guests from 1-3pm Sat 11/16/19 at Biagio, 4242 N. Central Ave, Chicago, IL 60634. More info at https://www.facebook.com/803800095/posts/10162662851060096?d=n&sfns=mo
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -