Ryan Duey, loving son of Douglas and Natalie Duey, cherished brother of Stephen Duey, dear boyfriend of Kassi Foster, beloved nephew of Colleen (William) Caproni, James Duey, Regniald (Gloria) Rian, Suzanne (Daniel) Morris, Regina (Rick) Depcik, Catherine (Steve) Rehn, the late Kimberly (Sam) Bortolami and the late Richard (Lydia) Rian, cherished cousin and friend to many. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, Darien. Interment private. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
November 17, 2020
Doug and Family,
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Son. Prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Lydia Lewandowski
Lydia Lewandowski
