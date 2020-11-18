Ryan Duey, loving son of Douglas and Natalie Duey, cherished brother of Stephen Duey, dear boyfriend of Kassi Foster, beloved nephew of Colleen (William) Caproni, James Duey, Regniald (Gloria) Rian, Suzanne (Daniel) Morris, Regina (Rick) Depcik, Catherine (Steve) Rehn, the late Kimberly (Sam) Bortolami and the late Richard (Lydia) Rian, cherished cousin and friend to many. A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, Darien. Interment private. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com