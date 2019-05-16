|
Ryan Marie McAuliffe, age 28, of Chicago, IL, was born into eternity April 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Mirna (nee Cano) and Thomas McAuliffe; devoted sister of Courtney McAuliffe; proud granddaughter of Maria (nee Ramirez) and Luis Cano and the late Margaret (nee Tierney) and Cornelius McAuliffe; cherished niece and cousin of a beloved extended family; loyal friend to many. Forever loved by her dog, Winston. Ryan was Director of Business Strategies and Implementation for McAuliffe Property Management. Member of young professional board for Canine Therapy Corps. Ryan will be loved and missed forever. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ryan's life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Moody Church, 1635 N. LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL. Interment Private. Memorials may be made to: The Moody Church- Revive our Hearts Ministries or Canine Therapy Corps.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 16 to May 19, 2019