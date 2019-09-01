Home

Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
600 W. 55th Street
LaGrange, IL
Ryan R. Pierce Obituary
Suddenly, Age 26 Veteran U.S. Marine Corps. Beloved son of Janet (Tim) Gallagher and Raymond (Diane) Pierce. Fond brother of Marissa (Marty) Amoroso, Timmy Gallagher, and Emilia Pierce. Cherished grandson of the late James (Patricia) Farrelly, and the late Raymond (late Lorraine) Pierce. Dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Missed by his most loyal canine companion- Toby. Family and friends to gather for a Memorial Mass Wednesday 10:00 a.m., St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th Street, LaGrange, IL. (Church parking lot unavailable, please park on Spring Avenue) Interment private. In lieu of flowers, to continue Ryan's love for his brother Timmy, donations to Autism Speaks, Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
