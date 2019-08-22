Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:30 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Catholic Church
10300 Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
Ryan S. Richards Obituary
Ryan S. Richards, age 37.

Devoted son of Scott and MaryPat Richards.

Loving nephew of the late Edward (Karen) McArdle and William (Patricia) McArdle. Fond cousin of Jennifer (Richard) Holly, the late Michael McArdle, Heather McArdle, Aimee (Robert) McArdle-Villarreal, Lindsay (David) Woods, and Kelly (Gill) Clark. Cherished godson of Kathleen (Robert) Kavanaugh and the late Edward McArdle. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home,10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Chapel prayers 8:30 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019,at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Mass 9:30 AM at St. Linus Catholic Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
