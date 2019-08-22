|
|
Ryan S. Richards, age 37.
Devoted son of Scott and MaryPat Richards.
Loving nephew of the late Edward (Karen) McArdle and William (Patricia) McArdle. Fond cousin of Jennifer (Richard) Holly, the late Michael McArdle, Heather McArdle, Aimee (Robert) McArdle-Villarreal, Lindsay (David) Woods, and Kelly (Gill) Clark. Cherished godson of Kathleen (Robert) Kavanaugh and the late Edward McArdle. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home,10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Chapel prayers 8:30 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019,at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Mass 9:30 AM at St. Linus Catholic Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019