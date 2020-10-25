1/
S. Antoinette Jolicoeur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Antoinette "Toni" Jolicoeur, nee Banish, of Westchester, age 95. Beloved wife of James; loving mother of Gary (Sonia) and Mark (Laurie); proud grandmother of Claire, Alec, Grace and Lara; dear sister of the late Helen, Jean, Wanda, Jessie, Eleanore and Sylvia; proud aunt of many. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved