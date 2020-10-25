S. Antoinette "Toni" Jolicoeur, nee Banish, of Westchester, age 95. Beloved wife of James; loving mother of Gary (Sonia) and Mark (Laurie); proud grandmother of Claire, Alec, Grace and Lara; dear sister of the late Helen, Jean, Wanda, Jessie, Eleanore and Sylvia; proud aunt of many. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.