S. Jane Knigge (Taylor), age 74, a resident of Morris formerly of Frankfort and Taylorville, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice House. Loving mother of Kimberly Knigge and Daniel (Sara) Knigge; cherished grandmother of Julia and Evan Knigge; dear daughter of the late Donald and late Adeline (Thomas) Taylor; dearest sister of Thomas (Elaine) Taylor and Donald (Janet) Taylor; fond aunt of Michelle (David) Econie, Stephanie (Jennifer Mountz) Mitchell and Meghan (James) Humphries and the late Jennifer Taylor's.
Jane worked briefly as teacher's aide in the Plainfield School District and as a Child and Family Services coordinator, but Jane's passion in life was being a mother to Kim and Dan and grandmother to Julia and Evan. Whether it was hosting Christmases and birthday parties, planning family vacations, cheering at a little league game, preparing family meals, or just long talks on the patio on a summer night, Jane's love for her family came through in everything she did. She established family traditions that will live for years to come. Jane will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her adventurous spirit, her quick wit, her great sense of style, and her baked beans. Friends and family of Jane can rest assured they have a special angel in heaven looking out for them.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic private services will be held, a memorial for S. Jane will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.