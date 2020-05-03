S. Rajeev Rao
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. Rajeev Rao, 43; of Chicago; passed away suddenly April 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of Doreen Rao (Chicago) and S. Ramana Rao (West Palm Beach); father of Dillon Barrett, Anna Krishna, and Alexander Bodhi; husband of Suraporn "Netty" Chaipet. Rajeev studied food at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago with many years of experience in the food and hospitality industry. He was an exceptionally sensitive, insightful and fun-loving world traveler who beamed with pride when speaking of his children and his family. A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe to gather publicly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Gateway Foundation: https://www.gatewayfoundation.org/about-gateway-foundation/make-a-donation/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved