S. Rajeev Rao, 43; of Chicago; passed away suddenly April 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of Doreen Rao (Chicago) and S. Ramana Rao (West Palm Beach); father of Dillon Barrett, Anna Krishna, and Alexander Bodhi; husband of Suraporn "Netty" Chaipet. Rajeev studied food at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago with many years of experience in the food and hospitality industry. He was an exceptionally sensitive, insightful and fun-loving world traveler who beamed with pride when speaking of his children and his family. A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe to gather publicly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Gateway Foundation: https://www.gatewayfoundation.org/about-gateway-foundation/make-a-donation/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.